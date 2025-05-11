ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Two strangers met on a train. Then they decided to travel the world together

By CNN

Published

American Savery Moore and Canadian Giselle Ruemke were strangers on a train who bonded over the shared loss of their spouses. Then they became friends and started travelling together. Here they are pictured at Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. (Savery Moore via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.