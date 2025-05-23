ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

The polyglot next door: How one man found global fame by speaking dozens of languages

By CNN

Published

Beleza, seen posing with cabin crew during a flight, speaks five languages fluently. Courtesy Yuji Beleza via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.