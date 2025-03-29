ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Kelly Clarkson interview on school events during workday stirs debate

By Christl Dabu

Published

Kelly Clarkson appears in an episode of the podcast 'Not Gonna Lie' on March 27, 2025. (Not Gonna Lie YouTube page)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.