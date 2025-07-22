ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez has a message for those wondering if she really uses her skincare line

By CNN

Jennifer Lopez poses on May 26. The actress and singer answered questions from followers in a video posted on her JLo Beauty Skincare account. Lopez addressed some comments, including praise for her moisturizer for feeling “like silk” and a complaint that her brand is too expensive. (Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















