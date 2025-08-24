ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Inflation, commutes and cross-border tensions loom over campus life for some students

By The Canadian Press

Published

American international student Ben Carpenter is pictured on campus at Carleton University in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.