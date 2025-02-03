ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Glass half empty? Germany's annual beer sales down again despite soccer's European Championship

By The Associated Press

Published

A waitress prepares beer mugs in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.