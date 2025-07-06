ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

‘Cool’ people tend to have these six things in common, study finds

By CNN

Published

Regina George, Jay Gatsby and Olivia Pope are among the powerful, extroverted characters who check the "cool" boxes. But, the researchers behind the new study note, that isn't always the same thing as "good." (CBS/WarnerBros./Disney via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.