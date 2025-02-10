ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Australia holds its nose for its 3rd rancid bloom of a rare corpse plant in 3 months

By The Associated Press

Published

People gather around a corpse flower that begins to bloom at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 23, 2025, before another has opened in the Australian capital Canberra in the nation's third such unusual flowering in recent months. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.