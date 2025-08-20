ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

As U.S. Powerball jackpot nears $900 million, can Canadians try their luck?

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A person shows their Powerball lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The ticket did not win the jackpot. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.