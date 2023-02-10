A fire table sold at Home Depot is being recalled -- due to fire hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning people about the fire hazard posed by a fire table sold at a popular hardware store.

According to Health Canada, this recall involves a fire table sold at Home Depot and imported from China by Ove Decors. The recalled product is its Vanessa 42-inch fire table in dark charcoal with the model number 29PFT-VA1A42-CHDRY model number.

According to the notice, only 14 were actually sold in Canada between July 2021 and September 2022.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled fire table and contact Ove Decors for a free repair, Health Canada said.

As of Jan. 19, there have been no injuries reported in Canada, but there was one known incident involving a gas hose melting, causing the table to catch fire.

The fire table is not the first instance in recent months of a fire-related product posing a fire hazard.

Just two weeks ago, two models of gas fireplaces were recalled for the same reason.

According to Health Canada, Ortail's Traditional 90 (TR90) and Traditional 110 (TR110) gas fireplaces, with serial numbers with the last five digits between 10316 and 21517 have been recalled. The risk is due to improper installation, which could lead to problems with heat release and/or ventilation.

Those who have the recalled products in their homes were asked to immediately stop using them and to contact the company for a free inspection and repair kit, Health Canada said.

As of Jan. 19, no reports of incidents or injuries were reported in Canada, however, four reports of fires were reported in the U.S.

In a separate notice issued late last year, Health Canada announced the recall for king-sized packs of Vantage Special cigarettes, warning that the products may cause fire hazard.

The voluntary recall involved 656 individual cigarette packages of Vantage Special king size, each pack containing 25 cigarettes, only sold in Ontario, Health Canada said. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and call the manufacturers to return the product for replacement.

Fire hazard prompted the recall of 307 units of Menorahs sold between October to December 2021. The resin and medium-density fibre board menorahs, with inserts for nine candles, were sold in following shapes: IIama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, rainbow, platform and emojis.

Health Canada said customers must immediately stop using the recalled products, which were originally manufactured in China, explaining the materials could burn or catch fire if sparked by lit candles.

Another fire-related product recall involved the Optimus Gemini 2-burner gas stove, which was also recalled due to fire hazard. Health Canada said the recalled stove gas regulator can have a tear in the seal causing a gas leak, posing a fire hazard.

According to Health Canada, 500 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 1,000 were sold in the U.S. between January 2021 and September 2022.

Health Canada asked people to immediately stop using the recalled products and to return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund.

