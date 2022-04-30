A couple couldn't make it in time to a Vegas wedding chapel. They got married on a Southwest flight instead
One couple has taken their love to new heights, quite literally. To about 37,000 feet, in fact.
A Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas turned into a makeshift wedding chapel last Sunday, complete with toilet paper streamers and a flight attendant maid of honor.
Pam and Jeremy Salda had been dating since August 2020 and told CNN when they heard the news of the mask mandate being lifted on some airlines, they had joked last Tuesday about eloping in Las Vegas.
And then their joking got serious.
"Within about an hour and a half we had our flights and hotel booked," Jeremy Salda said on Friday. "Pam bought a wedding dress online and overnighted it."
A Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas turned into a makeshift wedding chapel last Sunday, complete with toilet paper streamers and a flight attendant maid of honor for Pam and Jeremy Salda. (Kaitlyn Manzer)
The Oklahoma City couple scheduled a wedding chapel appointment for 9 p.m. on Sunday night.
With Pam Patterson (now Pam Salda) dressed in her wedding gown and Jeremy in a suit, the two headed off to Sin City.
But during their layover at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport, they faced multiple delays and eventually their final flight to Vegas was canceled.
While waiting at the terminal they met Chris Kligora, another passenger on the same flight to Vegas, who happened to be an ordained minister.
He overheard their wedding adventure and offered to marry the couple in Vegas himself. From there, the three found a Southwest flight headed to LAS with only four seats left
This flight, however, was scheduled out of Dallas Love Field (DAL) airport, which was about 25 minutes away. "We had 50 minutes before the plane took off," Pam told CNN. "We told the Uber to floor it, and he did."
As they were running through DAL in their wedding attire, the couple said people were shouting their congratulations to them.
They eventually made it to the gate and as they boarded, the captain was curious about Pam's wedding dress. She explained the story and joked about getting married on the flight.
To her surprise, the pilot responded, "Let's do it!"
A Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas turned into a makeshift wedding chapel last Sunday, complete with toilet paper streamers and a flight attendant maid of honor for Pam and Jeremy Salda. (Kaitlyn Manzer)
"Southwest has been the love airline for nearly 51 years," Southwest said in a written statement given to CNN. "We always enjoy an opportunity to celebrate our customers in special ways."
Members of the flight crew hung up streamers made from toilet paper and made Kligora a sash out of snack bags.
As Pam walked down the aisle, other passengers turned on their call buttons and Julie Reynolds, one of the flight attendants on board, stood in as the impromptu maid of honor.
A professional photographer happened to be onboard and snapped photos of the newlyweds. And as for the cutting of the wedding cake? Another passenger offered up their leftover powdered donut.
"It's so strange how everything fell into place," Pam said.
A notebook was even passed around as a makeshift guest book. Pam says the other passengers left messages inside about how the unexpected wedding brightened their day, or how they felt like they were watching a rom-com unfold in front of them.
"We were thrilled to play host to Pam and Jeremy's special day. We offer our congratulations to the newlyweds and well wishes on their new life together," Southwest said.
The newlyweds spent an extra day in Vegas to celebrate their spontaneous wedding.
They plan to follow through with their originally planned ceremony in August, where they'll celebrate with family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Now, though, they have a few extra wedding guests who are invited: their fill-in minister and the flight attendants.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event
The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa
Protesters arrested Friday as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance aimed at capturing an eastern industrial region along with Ukraine's last holdout in the southern city of Mariupol, where fighters and civilians hiding under a heavily damaged steel mill endure harrowing conditions.
Mental distress during pregnancy may impact toddler development, small study suggests
Increased depression, anxiety and stress during pregnancy can alter the fetal brain, negatively impacting a child’s early cognitive development, a new study suggests, drawing attention to the importance of mental health support for those who are pregnant.
Canada
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event
The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
Third B.C. poultry flock tests positive for avian flu in Kootenay region
A small poultry flock in British Columbia's Kootenay region has tested positive for the avian flu, the third known outbreak in the province.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Ukraine reports vast grain seizures by Russia
What's happening in Ukraine on Saturday: Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister says Russian forces are seizing vast amounts of grain in territory they hold, while its president says the war-torn country is facing fuel shortages.
-
Americans bring 'souvenir' artillery shell to Israel airport
A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel's airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.
-
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance aimed at capturing an eastern industrial region along with Ukraine's last holdout in the southern city of Mariupol, where fighters and civilians hiding under a heavily damaged steel mill endure harrowing conditions.
-
Beijing shuts dine-in services for holidays to stem outbreak
Restaurants in Beijing have been ordered to close dine-in services over the May holidays as the Chinese capital grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Temperatures break monthly records in India as heat wave scorches region
Parts of India recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April, and the scorching weather is expected to stretch into May, authorities said on Saturday.
-
Israel searches for Palestinian attackers who killed guard
The Israeli military on Saturday launched a manhunt in the northern West Bank as it searched for a pair of Palestinian attackers who shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement.
Politics
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Former Tory MP Leona Alleslev misses fundraising deadline for leadership race
Former Conservative MP Leona Alleslev says she has failed to raise the thousands of dollars needed to make it as a candidate in the party's leadership race.
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter bid may push marginalized voices off the platform: experts
A sense of unease is percolating in some pockets of Twitter over concerns that Elon Musk's pending takeover could amplify toxic elements on the platform and drown out marginalized voices.
-
Researchers develop eye-scanning app that can screen people for Alzheimer's, ADHD
Researchers at the University of California San Diego say they've developed a smartphone app that could screen users for neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's or ADHD, by scanning their eye.
-
Back with the banned: Do Twitter's exiles return under Musk?
QAnon loyalists, COVID deniers, neo-Nazis and a former American president: The list of people banned from Twitter is long, but their exile could soon come to an end if Elon Musk's US$44 billion offer for the platform is approved.
Entertainment
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ moves up Top 10 list with 19th win
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' Hall-of-Famer Mattea Roach is now tied for the sixth longest streak in the TV quiz show's history.
-
Judge tosses part of Blac Chyna case against Kim Kardashian
A judge on Friday threw out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit while the jury deliberates on the elements that remain.
-
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
Business
-
Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default
Russia staved off a default on its debt Friday by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country, U.S. Treasury officials said.
-
China manufacturing weakens further as lockdowns continue
China's manufacturing activity fell to a six-month low in April as lockdowns continued in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs in an attempt to stem COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a survey released Saturday.
-
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Lifestyle
-
A couple couldn't make it in time to a Vegas wedding chapel. They got married on a Southwest flight instead
A Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas turned into a makeshift wedding chapel last Sunday, complete with toilet paper streamers and a flight attendant maid of honor.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $27.6 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $27.6 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended 324 games over sex assault allegations
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for a record two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.
-
102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee's unofficial world record
Amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma has achieved her goal of running 102 marathons in as many days, setting an unofficial women's world record.
-
Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence
COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. That will change next week when the Leafs, Oilers and Flames open the post-season in front of die-hard spectators no doubt eager to make up for lost time.
Autos
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
-
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.