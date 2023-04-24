9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
The vast majority of working Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, according to a new study conducted after several pilot programs testing the concept and suggested shorter weeks led to enhanced productivity.
The recruiting platform Talent.com says in Canada, there is a growing curiosity about this type of model, with a whopping 93 per cent saying they were interested. According to the survey, 57 per cent of Canadian would put the concept in their top three professional benefits they'd like their company to offer, followed by insurance (52 per cent) and flexibility to choose their working hours (47 per cent).
More than one in four admitted they are not equally productive on all working days, and the top reasons for wanting to try a shorter week included improving work-life balance, decreasing risk of burnout and reducing feelings of being overwhelmed and stressed.
As for what that model would look like, half of respondents said they don’t want to work more than 36 hours in a week, suggesting they were less interested in taking on a model where they'd work four, 10-hour shifts. Many surveyed appeared to prefer a model where they'd still work eight-hour days, but get a three-day weekend.
Only 8 per cent of respondents agreed that their ideal four-day work week would consist of more than 40 hours a week, and most who wanted to work fewer hours said they wouldn't be willing to take a pay cut, even if it was less than 10 per cent. The results of the study suggested this sentiment persisted regardless of income.
Adults under 35 were the most likely to consider a pay cut in exchange.
CONCERNS ABOUT FOUR-DAY WEEKS
Although most people surveyed said they'd like to try a four-day work week, nearly as many said they have concerns as well. Eight in 10 Canadians noted at least one worry about the concept – especially younger workers.
Those behind the poll said nearly half (48 per cent) are worried about being paid less, especially if they were working fewer hours. More than one-third worried they would end up working longer days, and 29 per cent said they thought they'd likely work overtime without extra pay.
Slightly more women than men said they worried about being paid less and working longer days.
REGIONAL RESULTS
While workload, work hours and pay are major concerns, a four-day work week was consistently in the top three benefits for respondents across Canada.
Breaking down the data by region, British Columbia residents asked what the best assets a company could offer them were picked insurance benefits as their top priority, more so than a four-day work.
In Ontario, more vacation days was the top pick when respondents were asked to choose the three things they'd like most. Ontario was the only province to prioritize more vacation, choosing it even above flexibility to pick their working hours.
More than half of employees in Alberta (56 per cent) and 50 per cent in British Columbia said work-life balance is the motivator for their interest four-day work week.
Having extra free time (71 per cent) on the weekend was another reason for Canadians' interest in a shorter work week, followed by time to attend personal appointments (65 per cent) and to complete household chores (59 per cent).
Others said they'd use the extra time to get another job, or to work on professional development.
METHODOLOGY
This survey was conducted by YouGov for Talent.com, among 1,003 working Canadian adults, representative of the working Canadian national population. The survey was conducted online, on the YouGov proprietary panel, from March 30 to April 6.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
Type 2 diabetes risk higher in adults those who experienced adversity as children: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Prospective jurors said Monday that if they were to convict a man of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, they would be capable of sentencing him to die.
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
-
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
7 overdoses linked to tainted drugs: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is connecting seven overdoses in the province to a tainted drug source.
-
Transit association says more police, security needed on city buses, trains
Cities need to hire more security officers for their transit systems and give them more power to curb dangerous behaviour on trains and buses, the Canadian Urban Transit Association said Monday as it published a list of recommendations to respond to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit.
World
-
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
Global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of US$2.24 trillion, with a sharp rise in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
-
Spain exhumes fascist party founder Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera from Madrid mausoleum
The body of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain's fascist Falange movement, was exhumed from a Madrid mausoleum on Monday and transferred to a city cemetery.
-
China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar
The Chinese government said Monday it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet Union republics after Beijing's ambassador to France caused an uproar in Europe by saying they aren't sovereign nations.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Watch the moment skier plunges deep into glacier crevasse in French Alps
Video captures the shocking moments a skier falls into a deep glacier crevasse in the French Alps.
-
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as 'Trump's army'
Ready for 'all-out war,' leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group viewed themselves as foot soldiers fighting for Donald Trump as the former U.S. president clung to power after the 2020 election, a prosecutor said Monday at the close of a historic trial over the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
-
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
A man shot and killed another man Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported no other injuries after the campus was briefly put on lockdown.
Politics
-
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
-
Auditor general won't review Trudeau Foundation donations, says it's out of scope
The office of the federal auditor general says it will not investigate private donations received by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, despite a letter from the board's chair requesting an audit.
-
House suspends after bill that recognizes Canadian artists fails to get a sponsor
The House of Commons took an unplanned break Monday morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate. The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would have recognized the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
Type 2 diabetes risk higher in adults those who experienced adversity as children: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
Sci-Tech
-
Another cheetah has died after relocation to India, the second in less than a month
A cheetah from Africa has died two months after being reintroduced to India as part of an intercontinental effort to revive the big cat in the country, the second animal from the program to have passed away in less than a month.
-
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
Entertainment
-
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Fox News on Monday ousted prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and make him an influential force in GOP politics.
-
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon on Monday following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, a little over two months after he apologized for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.
-
Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
Actor Danny Masterson drugged then raped three women at his Hollywood-area home between 2001 and 2003, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in his opening statement in the retrial of the star of "That '70s Show."
Business
-
David's Bridal granted creditor protection in Canada amid bankruptcy hearings in U.S.
David's Bridal, the largest wedding gown store in North America, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. for the second time in five years.
-
Passenger rights overhaul draws criticism from both sides -- airlines and advocates
Airlines say it goes too far. Advocates say not far enough. The proposed overhaul of Canada's passenger rights charter earned mixed reviews Monday after Transport Minister Omar Alghabra laid out measures to tighten loopholes to traveller compensation and toughen penalties.
-
CN Rail unveils new continental shipping service in bid to match rival's vast network
Canadian National Railway Co. announced a new North American container shipping service Monday, upping its financial forecast for the year on the heels of record first-quarter revenues brought on by a bumper grain crop and higher oil prices.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
Sports
-
New report shows women's pro sports market is growing, lucrative in Canada
A new report shows women's professional sports leagues are 'significantly underdeveloped' in Canada and explains how investors can tap into the lucrative business.
-
Pogacar undergoes 'successful' wrist surgery after crash
Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said Monday he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash at Liege--Bastogne--Liege with only a broken left wrist and he will start his recovery hoping to be ready for cycling's biggest race this year.
-
Kelvin Kiptum wins London Marathon in 2nd fastest time
Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance.
Autos
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.