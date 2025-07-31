ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Horse in Wellington County tests positive for mosquito-borne virus

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Officials say a horse in Wellington County has tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus. CTV’s Alexandra Holyk has more on the disease.


















