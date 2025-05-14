ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Winner claims $5M Lotto 6/49 prize right before ticket was set to expire

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Connie Christie, of Beachville, Ont., claims her $5 million Lotto 6/49 prize. (Source: OLG)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.