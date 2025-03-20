ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Why is there dirt on my car? It could be dirty rain

By Shelby Knox

Updated

Published

Dirty splotches could be seen on a vehicle in Kitchener on March 20, 2025 after 'dirty rain' fell on parts of southwestern Ontario. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.