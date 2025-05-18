ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘When he won, I almost lost it’: Young Cambridge, Ont. martial artist to represent Canada at Pan Am Games

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

A rising star in the world of martial arts is making waves. CTV's Hannah Schmidt has the story of a local young athlete who's heading to the Pan Am Games.


















