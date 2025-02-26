ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘This election is digital’: Kitchener, Ont. firm leading the way for new look for political campaigns

By Spencer Turcotte

Published

The man who pleaded guilty in a fatal hit-and-run involving a Guelph cyclist will wait longer to learn his fate. CTV’s Ashley Bacon reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.