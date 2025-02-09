ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Suspect wanted after seen setting business on fire in Kitchener: WRPS

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Business was set on fire on Feb. 7, 2025. Police are still investigating. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.