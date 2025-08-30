Kitchener

Serious injuries reported after crash closes portion of Kitchener road

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

A road closed sign is shown in this undated file image. Mon., July 7, 2025. CTV NEWS/BARRIE


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.