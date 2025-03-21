ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Region of Waterloo considering legal action over claims made during union strike

By Shelby Knox

Published

Members of CUPE 1656 hold a protest at the Region of Waterloo headquarters on March 4, 2025. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.