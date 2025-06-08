ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Police arrest teen in connection to Kitchener shooting

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a reported shooting at Monte Carlo Street and Victoria Street South in Kitchener on May 6, 2025. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.