Kitchener

Ontario family fears 14-year-old travelling alone could be stranded overseas due to Air Canada strike

By Alexandra Holyk and Jennifer K. Baker

Published

The family of a 14-year-old girl is worried about what an ongoing Air Canada dispute may mean for her flight home. CTV’s Alexandra Holyk explains why.


















