ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

More than 3K Enova customers without power in Kitchener

By Shelby Knox

Published

A black flashlight turned on. (Steve Johnson/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.