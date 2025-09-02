Kitchener

Listowel, Milverton schools expand classrooms and childcare spaces ahead of new school year

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

An undated image of Listowel Eastdale Public School. (Source: Listowel Eastdale Public School/Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.