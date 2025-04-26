ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes brief stop in Cambridge

By Shelby Knox

Published

CTV’s Alexandra Holyk is at a meet and greet hosted by the Liberal Party leader.


















