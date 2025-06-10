ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener Rangers members nominated for Canadian Hockey League awards

By Shelby Knox

Published

The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights met in Kitchener, Ont. for Game 4 of their Ontario Hockey League Western Conference final series on April 30, 2025. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.