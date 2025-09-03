Kitchener

Kitchener man charged after imitation gun seized

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

A Kitchener man is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. (X/@WRPSToday)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.