ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Group releasing documentary regarding controversial Wilmot land acquisition

By Shelby Knox and Jeff Pickel

Published

A line of tractors prepares to leave for Region of Waterloo headquarters as part of a protest on August 28, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.