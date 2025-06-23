ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘Dangerous’ heat and humidity in Ontario

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Much of southwestern Ontario is continuing to bake in high temperatures Monday. CTV's Alexandra Pinto has the latest.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.