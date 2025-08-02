ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Conestoga College reports a $121M surplus

By Jennifer K. Baker and Karis Mapp

Published

Conestoga College is reporting a huge financial surplus. But, as CTV’s Karis Mapp explains, it’s almost half of what the school had the previous year.


















