ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Cambridge hotel has one of the best restaurants in Canada

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

We learned how Chef Jason Bangerter was inspired by his recent visit to Hong Kong and is now bringing a chef collaboration to Langdon Hall this July.
We learned how Chef Jason Bangerter was inspired by his recent visit to Hong Kong and is now bringing a chef collaboration to Langdon Hall this July.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.