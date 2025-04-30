ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Cambridge couple wins $1M with Instant Millionaire Multiplier

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

John and Sharon Thompson won the top prize with Instant Millionaire Multiplier. (Courtesy: OLG)


















