ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Call of Duty League Championship weekend wraps up in Kitchener

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

The Aud in Kitchener echoed with cheers for virtual victory during the Call of Duty League Championship. CTV's Hannah Schmidt reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.