Kitchener

Annual Paris Fair opens for the Labour Day weekend

By Karis Mapp and Sidra Jafri

Published

Playing null of undefined
Annual Paris Fair opens for the Labour Day weekend

Annual Paris Fair opens for the Labour Day weekend

The Paris Fair kicked off Labour Day long-weekend

The Paris Fair kicked off Labour Day long-weekend



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.