ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

2025 Ontario Election: List of candidates running in southwestern Ontario ridings

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

A vote sign in Kitchener, Ont. (June 2, 2022)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.