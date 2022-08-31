Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age
In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he's won for track and field and long-distance running.
Without a hint of breathlessness, he says: "I can put in miles down here."
Steps away is an expensive leather recliner he bought when he retired from Procter & Gamble with visions of relaxing into old age. He proudly proclaims he's never used it; he's been too busy training for competitions, such as the National Senior Games.
Soller, who lives near Cincinnati, has achieved an enviable goal chased by humans since ancient times: Staying healthy and active in late life. It's a goal that eludes so many that growing old is often associated with getting frail and sick. But scientists are trying to change that -- and tackle one of humanity's biggest challenges -- through a little known but flourishing field of aging research called cellular senescence.
It's built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing and enter a "senescent" state in response to various forms of damage. The body removes most of them. But others linger like zombies. They aren't dead. But as the Mayo Clinic's Nathan LeBrasseur puts it, they can harm nearby cells like moldy fruit corrupting a fruit bowl. They accumulate in older bodies, which mounting evidence links to an array of age-related conditions such as dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis.
But scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped?
"The ability to understand aging -- and the potential to intervene in the fundamental biology of aging -- is truly the greatest opportunity we have had, maybe in history, to transform human health," LeBrasseur says. Extending the span of healthy years impacts "quality of life, public health, socioeconomics, the whole shebang."
With the number of people 65 or older expected to double globally by 2050, cellular senescence is "a very hot topic," says Viviana Perez Montes of the National Institutes of Health. According to an Associated Press analysis of an NIH research database, there have been around 11,500 total projects involving cellular senescence since 1985, far more in recent years.
About 100 companies, plus academic teams, are exploring drugs to target senescent cells. And research offers tantalizing clues that people may be able to help tame senescence themselves using the strategy favoured by Soller: exercise.
Although no one thinks senescence holds the key to super long life, Tufts University researcher Christopher Wiley hopes for a day when fewer people suffer fates like his late grandfather, who had Alzheimer's and stared back at him as if he were a stranger.
"I'm not looking for the fountain of youth," Wiley says. "I'm looking for the fountain of not being sick when I'm older."
MORTAL CELLS
Leonard Hayflick, the scientist who discovered cellular senescence in 1960, is himself vital at 94. He's a professor of anatomy at the University of California, San Francisco, and continues to write, present and speak on the topic.
At his seaside home in Sonoma County, he leafs through a binder filled with his research, including two early papers that have been cited an astonishing number of times by other researchers. Before him on the living room table are numerous copies of his seminal book, "How and Why We Age," in various languages.
This scientific renown didn't come easily. He discovered cellular senescence by accident, cultivating human fetal cells for a project on cancer biology and noticing they stopped dividing after about 50 population doublings. This wasn't a big surprise; cell cultures often failed because of things like contamination. What was surprising was that others also stopped dividing at the same point. The phenomenon was later called "the Hayflick limit."
The finding, Hayflick says, challenged "60-year-old dogma" that normal human cells could replicate forever. A paper he authored with colleague Paul Moorhead was rejected by a prominent scientific journal, and Hayflick faced a decade of ridicule after it was published in Experimental Cell Research in 1961.
"It followed the usual pattern of major discoveries in science, where the discoverer is first ridiculed and then somebody says, 'Well, maybe it works' then it becomes accepted to some extent, then becomes more widely accepted."
At this point, he says, "the field that I discovered has skyrocketed to an extent that's beyond my ability to keep up with it."
ZOMBIE BUILDUP
Scientists are careful to note that cell senescence can be useful. It likely evolved at least in part to suppress the development of cancer by limiting the capacity of cells to keep dividing. It happens throughout our lives, triggered by things like DNA damage and the shortening of telomeres, structures that cap and protect the ends of chromosomes. Senescent cells play a role in wound healing, embryonic development and childbirth.
Problems can arise when they build up.
"When you're young, your immune system is able to recognize these senescent cells and eliminate them," says Perez, who studies cell biology and aging. "But when we start getting old the activity of our immune system also gets diminished, so we're losing the capacity to eliminate them."
Senescent cells resist apoptosis, or programmed cell death, and characteristically get big and flat, with enlarged nuclei. They release a blend of molecules, some of which can trigger inflammation and harm other cells -- and paradoxically can also stimulate the growth of malignant cells and fuel cancer, LeBrasseur says.
Scientists link some disorders to buildups of senescent cells in certain spots. For example, research suggests certain senescent cells that accumulate in lungs exposed to cigarette smoke may contribute substantially to airway inflammation in COPD.
The idea that one process could be at the root of numerous diseases is powerful to many scientists.
It inspired Dr. James Kirkland to move on from geriatric medicine. "I got tired of prescribing better wheelchairs and incontinence devices," says Kirkland, a professor of medicine at Mayo considered a pioneer of the senescence renaissance. "I wanted to do something more fundamental that could alleviate the suffering that I saw."
DRUG TARGETS
That quest leads him and others to develop medicines.
Experimental drugs designed to selectively clear senescent cells have been dubbed "senolytics," and Mayo holds patents on some. In mice, they've been shown to be effective at delaying, preventing or easing several age-related disorders.
Possible benefits for people are just emerging. Kirkland, LeBrasseur and colleagues did a pilot study providing initial evidence that patients with a serious lung disease might be helped by pairing a chemotherapy drug with a plant pigment. Another pilot study found the same combination reduced the burden of senescent cells in the fat tissue of people with diabetic kidney disease.
At least a dozen clinical trials with senolytics are now testing things like whether they can help control Alzheimer's progression, improve joint health in osteoarthritis and improve skeletal health. Some teams are trying to develop "senomorphics" that can suppress detrimental effects of molecules emitted by senescent cells. And a Japanese team has tested a vaccine on mice specific to a protein found in senescent cells, allowing for their targeted elimination.
Scientists say serious work to improve human health could also bring fringe benefits -- like reducing skin wrinkling.
"I tell my lab that if we find a drug that clears the bad senescent cells and not the good ones and we cure Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's and osteoporosis and macular degeneration, it would be wonderful," says Judith Campisi, a biogerontology expert at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. "But if we cure wrinkles, we'll be rich, and I'll never have to write another grant."
Amid the buzz, some companies market dietary supplements as senolytics. But researchers warn they haven't been shown to work or proven safe.
And there's still much to learn about clinical trial drugs.
"We know that senolytics work pretty well in mice," Wiley says. "We're still really figuring out the basics with people."
'MOST PROMISING TOOL'
Today, LeBrasseur, who directs a centre on aging at Mayo, says exercise is "the most promising tool that we have" for good functioning in late life, and its power extends to our cells.
Research suggests it counters the buildup of senescent ones, helping the immune system clear them and counteracting the molecular damage that can spark the senescence process.
A study LeBrasseur led last year provided the first evidence in humans that exercise can significantly reduce indicators, found in the bloodstream, of the burden of senescent cells in the body. After a 12-week aerobics, resistance and balance training program, researchers found that older adults had lowered indicators of senescence and better muscle strength, physical function and reported health. A recently-published research review collects even more evidence -- in animals and humans -- for exercise as a senescence-targeting therapy.
While such studies aren't well-known outside scientific circles, many older adults intuitively equate exercise with youthfulness.
Rancher Mike Gale, 81, installed a track and field throwing circle on his sprawling property in Petaluma, California, so he and some friends could practice throwing the discus and other equipment. Against a backdrop of rolling green hills, they twist, step, throw and retrieve over and over again.
"I'd like to be competing in my 90s," Gale says. "Why not?"
Soller asked himself a similar question long ago.
After a torn hamstring stopped him from running track in high school, he fell into an unhealthy lifestyle in early adulthood, smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. But he and his wife Jean quit cold turkey when their daughter Mary came along.
He started running again just before turning 50, and since then has run in races across the U.S., including two marathons, and participated in decades of Senior Games competitions. In May, Soller joined 12,000 like-minded athletes in Florida for the latest national games in the Fort Lauderdale area -- winning five medals to add to his collection of 1,500 prizes.
His daughter filmed his first-place finish in the 200-metre dash from the stands, cheering: "Go, Dad, go!"
Soller says exercise keeps him fit enough to handle what comes his way -- including an Alzheimer's diagnosis for his wife of 62 years. They sometimes stroll neighbourhood streets together, holding hands.
"Do as much as you can," he says. "That should be the goal for anyone to stay healthy."
------
Video journalist Angie Wang contributed to this story. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to make minor changes to federal cabinet this morning
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a small adjustment to his federal cabinet this morning, at Rideau Hall. The cabinet shuffle will only involve two current ministers, CTV News has confirmed. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench is being done to accommodate one cabinet minister's workload, related to a family health matter.
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol consumption recommend Canadian stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to minimize their risk of negative health consequences.
Pakistan's deadly floods have created a massive 100 km-wide inland lake, satellite images show
Striking new satellite images that reveal the extent of Pakistan's record flooding show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100 kilometre-wide inland lake.
Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Mourners marked the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in Paris on Wednesday, laying flowers and leaving messages on the bridge above the underpass where she was killed in a car crash.
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
BREAKING | StatCan says economy grew by annual rate of 3.3 per cent in Q2
The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
Canada
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
-
Former Barrie, Ont. woman's conviction for HIV non-disclosure overturned
A former Barrie, Ont. woman has won her case in the Ontario Court of Appeal after she made international headlines nearly a decade ago for not telling her sexual partner she was HIV positive.
-
B.C. premier cites ambulance 'investment' as he addresses infant death
Premier John Horgan said he was heartbroken by the recent death of an infant while waiting for an ambulance in Barriere, B.C., adding his government had made a “significant investment” in rural and remote medical transport.
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency over water shortage in Iqaluit
The Nunavut government says it has ended a state of emergency in Iqaluit intended to address a water shortage in the city.
-
Former PM Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev will be 'sorely missed'
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was a 'great man' who will be 'sorely missed' on the world stage.
World
-
Truck in Indonesia crashes at school bus stop, killing 10
A truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital on Wednesday crashed at a bus stop in front of a school and killed at least 10 people, most of them elementary students.
-
Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Mourners marked the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in Paris on Wednesday, laying flowers and leaving messages on the bridge above the underpass where she was killed in a car crash.
-
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan's military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island's resolve to respond to new provocations.
-
U.S. Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were 'likely concealed and removed' from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.
-
Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' Royal Family
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says that 'just by existing,' she and her husband Prince Harry 'upset the dynamic of the hierarchy' when they were in the U.K.
-
Black pastor arrested in U.S. while watering neighbour's flowers, video shows
A Black pastor in Alabama says he was arrested while watering his neighbour's flowers, and his attorney has called the incident "irrational, irresponsible, and illegal."
Politics
-
PM Trudeau to make minor changes to federal cabinet this morning
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a small adjustment to his federal cabinet this morning, at Rideau Hall. The cabinet shuffle will only involve two current ministers, CTV News has confirmed. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench is being done to accommodate one cabinet minister's workload, related to a family health matter.
-
Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Health
-
Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age
Growing old is often associated with getting frail and sick, but scientists are trying to change that through a little known but flourishing field of aging research called cellular senescence.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol consumption recommend Canadian stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to minimize their risk of negative health consequences.
Sci-Tech
-
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
A team of UN inspectors made its way toward Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Wednesday on a perilous, long-sought mission to help secure the site and reduce the risk of a catastrophe from the fighting raging around it.
-
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.
-
Turning off your phone's Wi-Fi doesn't actually turn off the Wi-Fi. Here's why
If you think you've turned off your phone's Wi-Fi, your phone may still be using Wi-Fi services in the background. CTVNews.ca explains how to properly turn off your phone's Wi-Fi.
Entertainment
-
University of Texas offers class on Taylor Swift's songs, works by literary greats
The University of Texas is the latest to include the works of Taylor Swift alongside literary greats for one of its undergraduate courses. The university, based in Austin, will offer students 'The Taylor Swift Songbook' this fall.
-
Huge fan turnout for Nickelback video shoot 'awesome,' band says
Fans of Canadian rockers Nickelback came from far and wide Tuesday for a chance to appear in a music video for the band’s upcoming single 'San Quentin.'
-
S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty
South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemption to the mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday.
Business
-
Russia halts gas through major pipeline, citing maintenance
Russia's Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early Wednesday, a stoppage that it announced in advance and has said will last three days.
-
Laurentian Bank reports $55.9M Q3 profit, down from $62.1M a year earlier
Laurentian Bank of Canada reported net income of $55.9 million for its third quarter, down from $62.1 million in the same quarter last year, as its provision for bad loans rose compared with a year ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | StatCan says economy grew by annual rate of 3.3 per cent in Q2
The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
-
'You get old because you stop playing': Winnipeg senior continues to take the ice as he approaches his 89th birthday
A Winnipeg man is proving age is just a number as he continues to lace up the skates at nearly 89 years old.
Sports
-
Kennedy repeats call for resignations after Hockey Canada's board supports Smith
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at U.S. Open
Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
Autos
-
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.