U.S. baby formula shortage will 'take a while to fix,' FDA says
U.S. baby formula shortage will 'take a while to fix,' FDA says
The nationwide baby formula shortage that federal leaders once said would be fixed within weeks has dragged on for months, despite tons of imports and key steps forward in domestic production.
Formula stock rates have been dropping since the end of February, when the US Food and Drug Administration shut down a major formula plant and issued a recall of products manufactured there after an inspection found dangerous bacteria in several areas. The closure exacerbated shortages caused by supply chain disruptions, leaving families struggling to find formula for infants and people with specific nutrition needs.
More than 20% of formula products -- powder, ready-to-drink and liquid -- have been out of stock for the past six weeks, according to data released Wednesday by market research firm Information Resources Inc. Before the recall, about 10% of infant formula products were typically out of stock.
Formula stock hit a low in late June; 22.4% of products were out of stock during the week ending June 26.
Since then, the Abbott plant in Michigan that was at the heart of the recall has resumed production. Flooding from severe storms halted production for most of June, but it's been back up and running for about three weeks.
Still, stock rates have improved by less than 1 percentage point in that time. Last week, 21.9% of formula products were out of stock.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday that there is a "robust pipeline" of formula coming in. Production is finally outpacing purchasing as families have eased up on stockpiling, too.
But "there was a deficit that's going to take a while to fix," he said.
Throughout the shortage, federal leaders have been reluctant to share a timeline for when things might get back to normal. But Califf's comments this week were more tempered than they've been.
In May, Califf said that supply should be back to normal within a matter of weeks.
Over the past two months, the Biden administration has announced more than a dozen missions to bring formula into the US through Operation Fly Formula. The announcements total more than 4 million pounds of formula -- and the latest one says that enough to make about 61 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents will be delivered by the end of this week.
But according to IRI, in 2021, an average of about 561,000 pounds of dry powder formula was sold each day, or about 17 million pounds each month. That means the Operation Fly Formula missions announced to date account for just about a week of typical powder formula sales in the US.
Kroger has received some supply from the Operation Fly Formula shipments but told CNN this week that it has not seen a "big impact" on inventory yet.
Nationwide, the latest IRI data shows that stock rates for powder formula specifically are even worse than overall formula rates -- and continue to drop. More than 31% of powder formula products were out of stock last week, up from 27% a month earlier.
At Wednesday's Senate meeting, Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota, said he "can't overstate" his concern around the formula shortage.
"We have to make sure that we don't have something like that happen again. Going forward, I think that FDA should treat essential foods such as infant formula in the same manner the agency treats essential medicines," he said.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, has also been critical of the FDA's handling of safety concerns at Abbott's Michigan facility and has introduced a bill that would create a Food Safety Administration as a single HHS agency that would be responsible for food safety.
"First, let me be clear: we should not have to choose between supply and safety, especially when it comes to a product we feed our babies. This product should face the most rigorous standards of safety, to ensure that it is safe to feed our children," she said in a statement to CNN. "The shortage persists because we are overly reliant on one manufacturer to get infant formula back on the shelf."
DeLauro posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday in which she asked Americans to send photos of the baby formula aisles of stores in their areas to document the status of the shortage.
"We need to get safe infant formula back on the shelves, but we need to know which communities are in the most need. Please, help us find out," she said in the video.
Califf said at Wednesday's hearing that store shelves might look different because formula manufacturers are packaging products in larger containers.
"When there is a shortage, people change what they make to make it so that, for example, maybe larger containers to optimize bringing forward the product for purchasing. So some of the things that people are used to seeing on the shelf may not be there, even if the total amount of formula is the same or higher than it was," he said.
IRI data does suggest that the variety of products made available to consumers has shrunk; less than half as many products are being sold now than during the same time last year.
In any case, "it's not going to be a sudden fix," Califf said.
He said the FDA is understaffed and underfunded and needs more resources to be able to respond to shortages, but the safety of the US food supply "is one of my absolute top priorities," and a full review of the foods program is underway.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE SOON | White House insiders to talk about Trump's actions on Jan. 6
Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews will join Cassidy Hutchinson in the exclusive club of Trump White House insiders who have appeared publicly in front of the Jan. 6 panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province and territory
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
Canadian gymnasts ask sport minister to suspend government funding to their sport
More than 500 Canadian gymnasts are calling on Canada's Sport Minister to freeze funding to their national sport organization.
Canada
-
'Unjust treatment of innocent migrants': B.C. ends agreement with CBSA
Canadian border officials will no longer be able to detain migrants in provincial jails in British Columbia, the province said Thursday, announcing an end to the arrangement.
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
-
N.W.T. to begin vaccinating children between six months and five years of age
The Northwest Territories government says it plans to begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for young children next week.
-
At least 37,800 people affected by cyberattack last year on N.L. health-care system
Newfoundland and Labrador's largest health authority says it has sent privacy breach notifications to 37,800 people in connection with a cyberattack last year on its health-care system.
-
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
World
-
Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq
Hundreds of angry Iraqis took to the streets late Thursday to decry deadly strikes on an Iraqi tourist resort the previous day that the government has blamed on Turkey. The protests erupted just hours after the families of those killed in the shelling buried their loved ones.
-
Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights, calling Lane's role in the restraint that killed Floyd 'a very serious offence in which a life was lost' but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors and Floyd's family sought.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Italy heads to early election after Draghi's coalition fails
Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi's resignation Thursday and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.
-
New York reports first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.
-
FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge
The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
-
N.Y. man indicted on hate crimes charges for allegedly punching an Asian woman
A man allegedly seen in surveillance video punching an elderly Asian woman more than 100 times and stomping on her body in Yonkers, New York, has been indicted on multiple hate crime charges.
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
-
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
-
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
Health
-
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
-
Canadian government will spend $1M to reach communities affected by monkeypox
The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease.
-
WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
As the World Health Organization's emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.
Sci-Tech
-
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
-
Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions
An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.
Entertainment
-
Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin
A Puerto Rico court 'archived' a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.
-
George Clooney, U2 and Gladys Knight are 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
This year's crop of Kennedy Center honorees includes a former Batman, several members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Pulitzer Prize winner.
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite bounces back after early pressure from lower oil prices
North American stock markets continued their July recoveries despite early pressure Thursday from lower crude oil prices and Europe's central bank raising interest rates for the first time in 11 years.
-
Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for US$3.9B
Amazon will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at US$3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.
-
EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion
The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine on Thursday after the bloc's 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports, further restrictions on the country's biggest bank and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods.
Lifestyle
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
-
This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists
Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.
-
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Sports
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand at his British Columbia Supreme Court trial, after his defence lawyer finished cross-examination of the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017.
-
Canadian gymnasts ask sport minister to suspend government funding to their sport
More than 500 Canadian gymnasts are calling on Canada's Sport Minister to freeze funding to their national sport organization.
Autos
-
United F1 drivers determined to help kick out abusive fans
Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans for abusive fans at Formula One races and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the community to band together to stamp out the boorish behaviour spotlighted at recent events.
-
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port
Truckers protesting a state labour law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.