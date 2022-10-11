Relief on horizon for kids' pain meds shortage, pharmacist says
A shortage of children’s pain medication has seen many parents going to extreme lengths to find ways to relieve their sick children’s symptoms, especially as the flu season approaches.
On Friday, Health Canada announced increased measures by manufacturers to address the supply shortage of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen products that has affected popular brands including Tylenol and Advil.
Parents across the country report having to go to several pharmacies to find pain medication for their children, if they are lucky enough to find it at all.
Pharmacist Dr. Nardine Nahkla says the shortage is due to a mix of panic-buying and supply chain issues.
“Our most recent estimate shows us that the spike in demand since August is about 200 to 300 per cent above our historical highs,” Nahkla told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.
In July, the Ontario Pharmacists Association began reporting concerns about the shortages in children’s pain relievers as well as cough and cold medications. Nahkla says the shortage has gotten worse in recent weeks due to a variety of factors causing a ‘perfect storm’ including: the approaching flu season, high levels of viral activity, and the start of the school year.
Nahkla says, while children’s pain reliever inventories have been extremely low, a much needed restock is anticipated for late October, early November. In the meantime, she recommends parents call their family doctor or pharmacist to provide alternatives to help their children get over any flu-like symptoms.
“The most important thing is to talk to your pharmacist or health care provider about accessing these medications,” she said. “A lot of times pharmacies are keeping some of the products behind the counter in order to ration them and ensure that they have enough quantity for their patients.”
Since the surge was heavily influenced by panic buying, Nahkla says it’s recommended parents only take the medicine they need and seek medical attention when absolutely necessary.
“The vast majority of fevers in young and immunized children who are previously healthy, are caused by viruses and these things are self-limiting so they're going to go away on the road, usually within 72 hours,” she said.
Health Canada also strongly advised against parents using expired medication, giving children under the age of 12 adult prescriptions, or buying medication from a third party. Additionally, children with fevers should be given lots of fluids, using cold compresses or even a warm bath.
