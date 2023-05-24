Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait

KINNGAIT -

The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.

The territory declared the state of emergency last Wednesday saying an electrical issue at the community's water pumphouse was limiting its ability to distribute treated water.

It said available reserve volumes had been depleted, posing a risk to public health and community infrastructure.

Minister of Community and Government Services David Joanasie says those issues have now been addressed and municipal services have been restored in Kinngait.

The state of emergency ended at midnight.

The hamlet on Baffin Island was formerly known as Cape Dorset until 2020 and is home to around 1,400 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023. 13:04ET 24-05-23