Lack of communication on epidural shortage 'frustrating' doctors
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
Dr. Lucie Filteau said "murmurings" of a shortage of the tubes, or catheters, began recently on a private online page of about 300 anesthesiologists across the country.
"We thought there were just isolated little pockets, and people started to become aware that it was more widespread," said Filteau, an anesthesiologist at The Ottawa Hospital.
She said an apparent lack of information about the shortage from manufacturers to Health Canada and from governments to health-care providers has been "frustrating, basically in all directions" due to the lack of a co-ordinated approach for all provinces and territories.
British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba seem to be most affected by the shortage, Filteau said.
"If the shortage is global, maybe it wouldn't make a difference. But I do think that on the communication side, on the supply-chain side and the protocols that exist, there's room for improvement."
The lack of multiple suppliers, if that is the case, could create a "perfect storm" involving the equipment that is also used to provide pain relief for patients after major chest or abdominal surgery, Filteau said.
A Health Canada report listing medical device shortages says an epidural catheterization kit and a set used to deliver anesthesia involves one manufacturer, Arrow International LLC of Pennsylvania. It says a shortage that began on July 18 is estimated to last until the end of December.
Health Canada could not immediately reply when asked if the manufacturer informed it about a looming shortage.
On average, about 50 to 60 per cent of pregnant women across Canada rely on epidurals to manage pain. The highest use, up to 80 per cent, is in urban areas where more anesthesiologists are available to provide that service, especially to those having their first baby, Filteau said.
"If you're having your second or third baby and are at the point where you're just popping them out, then it's not used as often."
The tube allows an anesthesiologist to deliver pain medication in the epidural space around the spinal cord and nerve roots to create a band of numbness around the lower body, while still enabling someone to push when it's time to give birth.
Nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, could also be used, as well as morphine or fentanyl, or a local anesthesia if a catheter is not available, Filteau said.
While those techniques help "take the edge off," they're not as effective as an epidural, which is the gold standard in providing continuous pain relief, for hours or days, compared with a one-time injection, she added.
"I think women would have to adjust their expectations about their birthing plan and the degree of pain relief that they can expect," she said of those anxious about enduring pain.
Filteau said women should be considering birthing coaches and learning about alternatives to prepare themselves in case an epidural cannot be provided.
"I would suggest that they not flood their family doctors' offices with phone calls, or their obstetricians with phone calls, because they won't be able to help them in regards to knowledge about access to an epidural."
The Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society has been communicating by email with members across the country and is planning a webinar next week to review alternative pain-relief techniques, Filteau said.
"It's going to be difficult for us to deal with a potentially triaging-type situation. Nobody wants to be in that position involving the ethical, moral, medical, legal aspect of withholding care because of a lack of resources. As practitioners, as providers of pain relief, we're quite upset at not having the tools that we need to provide the standard of care that's expected by Canadians."
Jen Allan, a doula in Vancouver, said one of her clients requested an epidural at BC Women's Hospital last week but the anesthesiologist did not seem to be concerned about a shortage of equipment at that time.
Shortages in the future would be "worrisome," Allan said.
"We do have a varied skill set about how to support clients through natural birth. Having said that, obviously, it would be very concerning because it should be something that's available for any birthing person should they decide to use it," she said, adding an epidural is used for most caesarean deliveries.
"If this really is going to be affecting people locally, I do think there's a lot of women that will be very anxious because the epidural rate at BC Women's (Hospital) is 80 per cent."
The Provincial Health Services Authority said the rate of epidurals at the hospital is about 50 per cent and it has approximately 1,300 epidural tubes in stock, enough to last "several months."
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said a supply-chain issue may affect care teams' ability to provide epidurals for pregnant women and to those who may need them after major surgery.
"The (health authority) is working to secure further supplies and ensure care teams are optimally utilizing existing supplies," it said in a release. "During pregnancy, there are several medical considerations where the use of an epidural improves the health and well-being of both mother and baby. It is critical that supply is maintained to reduce risks for these patients."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
Lack of communication on epidural shortage 'frustrating' doctors
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
Canada
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
-
Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
-
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
-
'Our family has been in a state of shock': Murder charges laid in killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Murder charges have been laid in the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was gunned down in front of his Surrey, B.C., business July 14.
-
Canada asked France to extradite priest facing sexual assault charge in Nunavut
Ottawa has asked France to extradite a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut, the federal justice minister confirmed Wednesday as Pope Francis continued his tour of Canada.
World
-
Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks
Russian forces on Thursday launched massive missile strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, areas that haven't been targeted in weeks, while Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country's south.
-
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with U.S., South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he's ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said Thursday, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.
-
'New Cold War': Russia and West jostle for influence in Africa
Russian, French and American leaders are crisscrossing Africa to win support for their positions on the war in Ukraine, waging what some say is the most intense competition for influence on the continent since the Cold War.
-
U.K. sanctions British blogger over videos from Ukraine
The U.K. government has sanctioned a British blogger over content that it says 'destabilizes' Ukraine, according to the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.
-
July 4 parade attack suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder
The man accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack on a beloved holiday event.
-
Who is Viktor Bout, Russian arms dealer known as the 'Merchant of Death', touted for U.S. prisoner swap?
The future of two American citizens detained in Russia could hinge on the release of a convicted Russian arms dealer, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death' by his accusers, whose life story inspired a Hollywood film.
Politics
-
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Leslyn Lewis criticizes lack of details ahead of third Conservative leadership debate
While one Conservative leadership candidate is calling on election organizers to release details about the upcoming official debate's format, the party says decisions are being finalized in the next 24 hours.
Health
-
WHO confirms two more Marburg virus cases in Ghana, says official
The World Health Organization has confirmed two more cases of Marburg virus in Ghana, a senior WHO official said on Wednesday, two weeks after the country reported its first outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola-like disease.
-
Lack of communication on epidural shortage 'frustrating' doctors
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
-
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Mendes cancels Wonder concert tour dates for mental health break
Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour -- more than 70 shows in total -- as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.
-
Instagram has a Kardashian problem: Users revolt against app changes
To beat back the competitive threat of TikTok — whose discovery algorithm is viewed as its great competitive advantage — Instagram has started showing users a much greater proportion of recommended content from accounts that they don't follow versus posts from their friends. And that's sitting well with some users.
-
Judge rules Britney Spears will not have to sit for deposition in ongoing legal battle with her father
A California judge ruled that Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition in an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said Wednesday.
Business
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
-
Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point.
Lifestyle
-
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50,000 of his employees
As the Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated US$810 million, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's spent $100,000 to buy a ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
-
How Canadians can enter to win the Mega Millions US$1B jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot for US$1.02 billion will be up for grabs for anyone who buys a ticket, including Canadians and other foreign visitors to the U.S.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
'I still think I'm young at heart:' Claude Giroux motivated for upcoming season with Ottawa Senators
Several days a week you can find Claude Giroux pushing his limits in the gym as he prepares for a big season with his new Ottawa Senators team.
-
WNBA's Griner tells drug trial: 'My career is my whole life'
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow's airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but 'no one explained any of it to me.'
Autos
-
Germany to reduce government incentives to buy electric cars
The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year.
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.