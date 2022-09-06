Juul to pay nearly US$440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly US$440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul's early promotions and claims about the safety and benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative.
The settlement resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal suits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products.
The state investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.
"Through this settlement, we have secured hundreds of millions of dollars to help reduce nicotine use and forced Juul to accept a series of strict injunctive terms to end youth marketing and crack down on underage sales," Tong said in a press release.
The $438.5 million will be paid out over a period of six to 10 years. Tong said Connecticut's payment of at least $16 million will go toward vaping prevention and education efforts. Juul previously settled lawsuits in Arizona, Louisiana, North Carolina and Washington.
Most of the limits imposed by Tuesday's settlement won't affect Juul's practices, which halted use of parties, giveaways and other promotions after coming under scrutiny several several years ago.
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed after Juul's launch in 2015, leading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to declare an "epidemic" of underage vaping among teenagers. Health experts said the unprecedented increase risked hooking a generation of young people on nicotine.
But since 2019 Juul has mostly been in retreat, dropping all U.S. advertising and pulling its fruit and candy flavors from store shelves.
The biggest blow came earlier this summer when the FDA moved to ban all Juul e-cigarettes from the market. Juul challenged that ruling in court, and the FDA has since reopened its scientific review of the company's technology.
The FDA review is part of a sweeping effort by regulators to bring scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays. The agency has authorized a handful of e-cigarettes for adult smokers looking for a less harmful alternative.
While Juul's early marketing focused on young, urban consumers, the company has since shifted to pitching its product as an alternative nicotine source for older smokers.
"We remain focused on our future as we fulfill our mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes - the number one cause of preventable death - while combating underage use," the company said in a statement.
Juul has agreed to refrain from a host of marketing practices as part of the settlement. They include not using cartoons, paying social media influencers, depicting people under 35, advertising on billboards and public transportation and placing ads in any outlets unless 85% of their audience are adults.
The deal also includes restrictions on where Juul products may be placed in stores, age verification on all sales and limits to online and retail sales.
Juul initially sold its high-nicotine pods in flavors like mango, mint and creme. The products became a scourge in U.S. high schools, with students vaping in bathrooms and hallways between classes.
But recent federal survey data shows that teens have been shifting away from the company. Most teens now prefer disposable e-cigarettes, some of which continue to be sold in sweet, fruity flavors.
Overall, the survey showed a drop of nearly 40% in the teen vaping rate as many kids were forced to learn from home during the pandemic. Still, federal officials cautioned about interpreting the results given they were collected online for the first time, instead of in classrooms.
Perrone reported from Washington, D.C.
BREAKING | Suspect in Sask. stabbings possibly sighted on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP
The remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan may have been spotted on James Smith Cree Nation, according to police.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen won't be running in next election
As the Conservative party prepares to welcome a new leader this week, its interim leader says she won't be running in the next federal election.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?
It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
