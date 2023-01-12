'It can happen to anyone': Mother describes infant's bout of RSV
Over the last week and a half, Nikki Wagar faced a parent's worst nightmare: Both her young children were severely ill and in the hospital.
Three-year-old Bennett and five-month-old Colson were both put on oxygen while in hospital, where they were undergoing treatment for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
At one point, Wagar said, Colson stopped breathing.
"A bunch of nurses rushed in and the machines were all going off and the oxygen wasn't helping and they were patting his chest really hard and just kind of encouraging him to breathe," Wagar said on CTV's Your Morning on Thursday.
Canada's pediatric hospitals are facing a wave of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. The 'multi-demic' has been particularly hard on children who returned to school in September, after two years of mostly learning online.
Coupled with limited availability of pain relief medication, parents like Wagar have been wary of seeking help for their children in the overwhelmed hospital system.
According to the latest FluWatch report from Health Canada, the influenza positivity rate fell "sharply" across the country between Dec. 11 and 31.
Despite the drop in flu cases, Wagar warned parents to be cautious of all respiratory viruses.
"I think that parents need to understand that it can happen to them. Like we're not invincible from it," she said.
Click the video above to hear Wagar's full story.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion at fuel distributor in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, workers possibly missing
There has been an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region. Police say there are potential people missing following the blast but it’s too soon to say if there are any confirmed victims.
'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
Explosion at fuel distributor in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, workers possibly missing
There has been an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region. Police say there are potential people missing following the blast but it’s too soon to say if there are any confirmed victims.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
-
'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
World
-
Proud Boys sedition trial opens 2 years after Jan. 6 riot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol attack 'took aim at the heart of our democracy' on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Thursday as their high-profile trial opened in Washington.
-
Suspect in Abe assassination to face murder charge: lawyer
Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday, his lawyer said.
-
Romania searches 7 homes in Andrew Tate case
Romania's anti-organized crime agency has carried out seven additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, an official said Thursday.
-
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges.
-
Biden says classified document found in 'personal library'
U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his "personal library" at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
-
Royals appear for 1st time after publication of Harry's book
Members of the Royal Family appeared in public Thursday for the first time since the publication of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, touring charities and a hospital as they got on with the task of being working royals.
Politics
-
'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
Health
-
'It can happen to anyone': Mother describes infant's bout of RSV
After Nikki Wagar watched her two young sons fighting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in hospital over the last week and a half, she shares her experience.
-
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends this week's walkout that disrupted patient care, officials announced Thursday.
-
Scientists find potential cure for COVID-related loss of smell
A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope can add another cosmic accomplishment to its list: The space observatory has been used to confirm the existence of an exoplanet for the first time.
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Entertainment
-
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honour: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
-
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.
-
'Flash' actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge
Ezra Miller is due in court Friday where the "Flash" actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.
Business
-
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
-
Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
Strength in the energy and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Ex-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
Newly unemployed Goldman Sachs workers are tapping head-hunters after losing their jobs in its biggest restructuring since the 2008-9 financial crisis, with a sluggish global economy set to make finding comparable roles a challenge, sources said.
Lifestyle
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
-
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
-
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.
-
Kraemer scores twice for Canada's under-18 hockey team in 3-1 win over U.S.
Caitlin Kraemer scored twice as Canada capped the preliminary round of the women's world under-18 hockey championship with a 3-1 win over the United States on Wednesday.
-
UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife
UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.
Autos
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.