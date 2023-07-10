Indigenous men diagnosed with more advanced prostate cancer, Canadian study says
Indigenous men have more serious and later-stage prostate cancer when they're diagnosed than non-Indigenous men, a new Canadian study says.
"It is very clear from this data that Indigenous men are at higher risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer than non-Indigenous men," said Dr. Adam Kinnaird, senior author of the study and the Frank and Carla Sojonky Chair in Prostate Cancer Research at the University of Alberta.
The study, published Monday in the journal Cancer, looked at prostate cancer screening data among almost 1.5 million men in Alberta between 2014 and 2022. They were all between 50 and 70 years old.
Using postal codes, the researchers found that men in First Nations and Metis communities were much less likely to have had a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test -- the method used to screen for prostate cancer -- than men living outside of Indigenous communities.
"Non-Indigenous men are having their PSA test done 50 per cent more often than Indigenous men are. And that's a pretty big difference," Kinnaird said.
The lack of screening, he said, could be a contributing factor to the study's other major finding -- that at the time of diagnosis, prostate cancer in Indigenous men was more advanced and more aggressive than in non-Indigenous men.
That finding was based on the tumour characteristics of 6,049 men diagnosed with prostate cancer who were seen at urology referral centres at the University of Alberta in Edmonton and at the University of Calgary.
Dr. Jason Pennington, a surgeon at the Scarborough Health Network and the Indigenous lead for the Central East Regional Cancer Program in Ontario, said the results are "not surprising."
"(They are) actually supporting findings that we've been getting from Ontario," said Pennington, who was not involved in the study and is a member of the Huron-Wendat Nation.
"This is what we see across Canada and across Indigenous populations around the world."
One weakness of the study, Kinnaird said, is that because it relied on postal codes, it couldn't compare the rate of PSA testing between Indigenous and non-Indigenous men living in cities.
About half of the Indigenous population lives in cities, he said, and researchers will be looking at data in another Alberta study to try to find testing rates for urban Indigenous men.
Kinnaird's team also plans additional research to determine whether or not there might be a genetic factor that could make Indigenous men more prone to aggressive prostate cancer, he said.
That's something that occurs in the Ashkenazi Jewish population, he said.
The study did not look at whether or not prostate cancer was more or less prevalent overall among Indigenous men -- just at screening rates and severity at diagnosis.
There are many possible reasons Indigenous men are both tested less and suffer more advanced prostate cancer, Pennington said.
Lack of access to a primary-care provider to get screened is a likely factor, he said, along with social determinants of health, such as poverty, which could make it difficult for someone to take time off work to get a PSA test.
Kinnaird said it's critical that health-care providers are aware of the inequity of prostate cancer screening.
"It's something that's important for Indigenous men, for family physicians, for nurse practitioners and for urologists to bear in mind that when you are seeing an Indigenous man in your clinic that you are really thinking about whether you need to screen for prostate cancer," he said.
Indigenous distrust of the health-care system is another potential factor behind lower screening rates, Pennington said.
"Every Indigenous person I know, every Indigenous family I know, has had negative experiences in our health-care system," he said.
One promising solution is holding community screening days, Pennington said, where Indigenous "patient navigators" and Indigenous nursing staff are present to answer questions and provide a culturally safe environment. Families can go together to help them feel more comfortable, he said.
That approach also works in remote Indigenous communities with mobile screening buses, he said.
Pennington said the time has come to implement more of these types of culturally safe Indigenous strategies and measure their success.
"We're starting to have quite a bit of evidence now regarding the lower screening, the higher stages (of cancer), the poor outcomes," he said.
"It's about time we start doing something about it."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his third visit to Latvia today, where he's set to meet with the country's leaders and with Canadian troops.
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
How many Russians have died in Ukraine? Data shows what Moscow hides
Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia's war dead, two independent Russian media outlets working with a data scientist from Germany's Tubingen University, said.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
Montreal student gets surgery in Kingston, Ont. after 15 hour wait in Montreal ER
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
2 seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Lithuania for the NATO summit, and new data reveals how many Russians have died in the war in Ukraine.
Canada
-
2 seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
-
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
-
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
-
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
World
-
At least 300 people traveling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, aid group says
At least 300 people traveling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, a Spanish aid group said Monday.
-
Biden is off to Windsor Castle to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy
Biden and Charles will use their visit to bring attention to climate issues, hosting a forum that will focus on how to encourage private companies to engage in more clean energy efforts, specifically in developing economies.
-
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine's possible entry may be the biggest challenge
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.
-
U.S. drone strike kills an Islamic State group leader in Syria, the Defense Department says
A U.S. drone strike killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to the Defense Department.
-
Erdogan: Turkiye could approve Sweden's NATO membership if Europeans 'open way' to EU
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country could approve Sweden's membership in NATO if European nations 'open the way' to Turkiye's bid to join the European Union.
-
Heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in southwest Japan, leaving 2 dead and at least 6 missing
Torrential rain pounded southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides and leaving two people dead and at least six others missing, officials said Monday.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his third visit to Latvia today, where he's set to meet with the country's leaders and with Canadian troops.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Health
-
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
-
Indigenous men diagnosed with more advanced prostate cancer, Canadian study says
Indigenous men have more serious and later-stage prostate cancer when they're diagnosed than non-Indigenous men, a new Canadian study says.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
Sci-Tech
-
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
-
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
-
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Entertainment
-
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
-
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
-
'Insidious 5' topples 'Indiana Jones' before 'Mission: Impossible' launches
Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theatres, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth: 'Insidious: The Red Door.'
Business
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
-
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Lifestyle
-
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
-
Stolen dinos, giant spiders and burnt jackets: A look at memorable Canadian public art fiascos
A recent dino-napping in Ottawa's Chinatown was just the latest in a string of incidents that had people in Canada's capital astir about public art.
-
'How do polar bears handle a heat wave?': Ont.'s polar bear habitat shows CTV News
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
Sports
-
Canada's Shapovalov falls to Safiullin in fourth-round match at Wimbledon
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the men's draw at Wimbledon after suffering a fourth-round, four-set loss to Roman Safiullin of Russia on Sunday.
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar further reduced the gap with overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.
-
Christine Sinclair will lead Canada's 23-player roster for FIFA World Cup
Canada coach Bev Priestman named her final roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, acknowledging wins and losses on the injury front ahead of the 32-team tournament that opens July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
Autos
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.