Ikea Canada recalls fishing game set over potential choking hazard
Ikea Canada is recalling a children’s fishing game set, saying the product may pose a choking hazard.
The recall affects the BLÅVINGAD fishing game with the article number 105396622. The products were sold between October 2022 and March 2023. Health Canada says a small metal rivet within the wooden piece of the game may detach, posing a potential choking hazard.
"Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour, due to a potential choking hazard," the company said in a news release Tuesday. "IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold."
Ikea Canada says 2,188 copies of the fishing game have been sold in Canada. No injuries in Canada or anywhere in the world have been reported, but Health Canada says there have been four reports of the metal rivet coming apart from customers in the European Union.
Customers who bought the affected products are being asked to bring the game set back to any Ikea store for a full refund. No receipt or proof of purchase is required.
