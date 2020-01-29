TORONTO -- Today marks the tenth annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, a national conversation around mental illness aimed at fighting stigma and raising money for the cause.

More than 1 billion interactions have been recorded since the launch in 2011, raising more than $100 million toward mental health initiatives across Canada.

This year, the company will donate 5 cents every time someone engages with the campaign on social media or whenever Bell customers send text messages or make calls.

Here’s how to make your posts count.

On Twitter, every tweet and retweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk and #BellCause will be counted toward the campaign. Using the correct hashtag is important to being counted toward the goal, and the official hashtag will automatically generate the special Bell Let’s Talk emoji.

As well, 5 cents will be contributed for every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video on Twitter. By 7:30 a.m., the video had already racked up 909,000 views.

On Instagram, Bell will make a donation for every view of this video on the official Bell Let’s Talk page.

On Facebook, users can join in by viewing the same video or by updating their profile picture with the Bell Let’s Talk 2020 frame.

Snapchat users can chip in using the Bell Let’s Talk filter, or by viewing the Bell Let’s Talk Day video.

Five cents will also be contributed for every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video on YouTube.

Money raised from Bell Let’s Talk supports more than 1,000 organizations across the country, including mental health initiatives for children and youth, Indigenous communities and military families.

Mary Deacon, the chair of Bell Let’s Talk, said those donations go toward organizations large and small, from coast to coast to coast.

“Every year we give grants of $5,000 to $25,000 to grassroots organizations on the frontlines of making a difference in the lives of people. Any one of those grants is not going to change the world, but it could help change a life. And if it’s your life or the life of someone you love and care about, I don’t think there’s anything more important than that,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.

Among the earliest tweets of the campaign was one by Star Trek actor William Shatner early this morning.

“OK it’s after midnight in Newfoundland! #BellLetsTalk @Bell_Cause has begun!” he posted, attaching a hand clap emoji.

Hudson’s Bay Foundation has also committed to donate five cents to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health for every tweet using both #BellLetsTalk and @HudsonsBay.

Offline, events are being held around the country encouraging Canadians to join the conversation. More than 550 on-campus events are being held at Canadian colleges and universities. Flag raising events will also take place in cities across the country.

Last year, Bell Let’s Talk Day gathered 145,442,699 interactions, raising more than $7.2 million in donations. That money surpassed the previous record set the year before.