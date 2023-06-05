Hormone patches or creams for menopause symptoms may have lower blood pressure risk than pills

A low-dose estrogen skin patch, seen in 2012. (AP) A low-dose estrogen skin patch, seen in 2012. (AP)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social