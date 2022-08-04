Health Canada recalls DeWalt saws over laceration hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall for DeWalt’s 12-inch sliding compound miter saws due to a laceration hazard, which has already injured one person in Canada and eight in the U.S.

According to the recall notice, issued Thursday, the company has received a total of 571 reports of the rear guard assembly breaking and exposing the saw blade, posing a laceration risk.

DeWalt reported 118,583 of the affected units were sold in Canada and 1,364,340 in the U.S.

Anyone who has purchased the affected products between April 2019 and May 2022 are advised to stop using them immediately. The affected products include those with the model numbers:

DHS790AB

DHS790AT2

DWS779

DWS780

DWS780LST

DWS780RST

DWS780WS

The saws are yellow and black, and their model numbers can be found on the nameplate.

According to Health Canada, the recall excludes units with green dots on the carton near the product code, those that have a green dot on the nameplate, as well as products with a black dot on the arm close to the rear guard.

Health Canada says customers should immediately stop using the recalled product and can request a free repair kit from Stanley Black and Decker Canada or go to a DeWalt service Centre directly for a free repair.