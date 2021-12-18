Great Value brand Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Complete has been recalled due to the presence of insects, the federal government announced.

The notice, issued Wednesday, warns against using, selling or distributing the product if it has a best before date of Aug. 10, 2022, with the UPC code 6 81131 79947 8.

The product is sold across the country. Great Value is Walmart's store brand of food products.

This isn't the first time a Great Value batter mix has been the subject of a bug-related recall.

Boxes of the brand's Original Pancake and Waffle Mix and Buttermilk Complete Pancake Mix were also recalled in March 2019 due to the presence of insects.