Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law
A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Tennessee's first-of-its-kind law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger makes permanent her previous decision from July 2021 that blocked enforcement of the law just days after it took effect. Businesses had sued over the law, arguing the signs would violate their First Amendment rights by compelling them to communicate language they find offensive.
In her latest decision, the judge deemed the law "a brazen attempt to single out trans-inclusive establishments and force them to parrot a message that they reasonably believe would sow fear and misunderstanding about the very transgender Tennesseans whom those establishments are trying to provide with some semblance of a safe and welcoming environment."
The 2021 law was signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has approved a wide range of bills targeting the LGBTQ community with the support of the state's GOP-controlled Legislature. In the past several years, Tennessee has enacted more anti-LGBTQ laws than almost any other state in the country, with five approved last year and more signed this year.
The signage law was quickly met by multiple federal lawsuits. It was inserted into the state building codes and threatened potential violators with a warning followed by a misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine. Officials had conveyed unclear messages about how the measure was going to be enforced.
The law would have required that signs be posted in bold, uppercase letters outside public multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms wherever transgender people are not prevented from using the facilities of their choice. The sign, topped by the word "Notice," would say: "This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom."
The law also applied to public facilities on government-owned grounds.
The state of Tennessee has argued in court that the signs are merely factual. A spokesperson for the state attorney general's office did not immediately provide a comment in response to the ruling.
The law's sponsor, Republican state Rep. Tim Rudd, has said the law was needed because he is concerned about sexual predators taking advantage of loose restroom policies to assault or rape other restroom users.
The judge, meanwhile, wrote that there was nothing in the legislative record or in the course of the court challenge provided as evidence for the claims of supposed risk of sexual assault or rape, and no reason to think the signs would address such an alleged issue.
She wrote that state officials were relying on an "imagined consensus on issues of sex and gender" and "have no authority to wish those opposing viewpoints away."
Bob Bernstein and his restaurant company are plaintiffs in the case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and its state chapter. Bernstein said Tuesday that the "government can't just force people to post discriminatory, inaccurate, and divisive signs in their places of business."
------
Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville contributed to this report
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UPC leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Worry, buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada
The cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher to push the annual inflation rate up in April.
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is 'actively researching and investigating' the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Ottawa Ukrainian church on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral today as they visit the national capital.
'Please' before 'cheese': Answers to your royal etiquette questions
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau answers your questions about how to address the royal couple, how to dress if you're meeting them, and whether or not you can ask for a selfie.
First transgender federal party leader calls for national anti-trans hate strategy
The Green Party of Canada is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a 'rising tide of hate' both in Canada and abroad. Amita Kuttner, who is Canada's first transgender federal party leader, made the call during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Canadians in the dark about how their data is collected and used, report finds
A new report says digital technology has become so widespread at such a rapid pace that Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them or how it is used.
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
Finland, Sweden officially apply for NATO membership
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests.
Canada
-
Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Ottawa Ukrainian church on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral today as they visit the national capital.
-
'Please' before 'cheese': Answers to your royal etiquette questions
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau answers your questions about how to address the royal couple, how to dress if you're meeting them, and whether or not you can ask for a selfie.
-
Former RCMP officer testifies that warning tweet in N.S. mass shooting took too long
A former RCMP officer told a Nova Scotia public inquiry on Tuesday that a tweet warning the public about the mass shooter driving a replica police vehicle should have been sent immediately after he ordered it, not two crucial hours later.
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada
The cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher to push the annual inflation rate up in April.
-
LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG | Live updates: Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa
Follow along for live updates on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla's visit to Ottawa on Wednesday.
World
-
China: No information provided about March plane crash
China said Wednesday that U.S. investigators haven't released any information about the cause of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner crash in March after The Wall Street Journal reported its flight data recorder indicated someone pushed the Boeing 737-800 into a steep dive.
-
Investigators reveal Casey White and Vicky White paid someone US$100 to book their hotel room
Casey White and Vicky White paid a man to help them book an Indiana hotel room during their time on the run after the inmate and corrections officer slipped away from an Alabama jail, setting off an 11-day manhunt.
-
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
-
Drugs tunnel the length of six football fields links Tijuana, San Diego
U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel -- running about the length of a six football fields -- from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
-
Ukrainian soldiers exiting Mariupol steel mill face interrogation, uncertainty
Russia said Wednesday that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops at a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered, abandoning their dogged defence of a site that became a symbol of their country's resistance, as the battle in the strategic port city appeared all but over.
-
Ukraine updates: Russia soldier pleads guilty over war crimes
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war has pleaded guilty to charges of killing a Ukrainian civilian.
Politics
-
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
-
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
-
Joly heads to UN to mobilize action on food crisis sparked by invasion of Ukraine
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will travel to New York today for two days of meetings at the UN to help mobilize a global response to the food security crisis resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law
A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Tennessee's first-of-its-kind law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
Sci-Tech
-
Livestreamed mass shooting shows more internet regulations needed: experts
Police say the Buffalo supermarket shooter mounted a camera to his helmet to stream his assault live on Twitch. The move was apparently intended to echo the massacre in New Zealand by inspiring copycats and spreading his racist beliefs.
-
Canadians in the dark about how their data is collected and used, report finds
A new report says digital technology has become so widespread at such a rapid pace that Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them or how it is used.
-
U.S. official says Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins
Two senior U.S. defence intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena' - commonly termed UFOs - but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
-
Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema
The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
U.K. company scraps ‘unlimited holiday’ plan after finding staff took fewer days off
A U.K-based recruiting company is scrapping its unlimited vacation policy for employees in favour of a fixed vacation limit of 32 days, a policy that its founder says will offer more ‘clarity’ on vacation standards.
-
Global stocks mixed after U.S. retail data offset rate fears
Global stock markets were mixed and Wall Street futures were lower Wednesday after positive U.S. retail sales data helped to offset concern the Federal Reserve might consider more rate hikes to cool inflation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada
The cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher to push the annual inflation rate up in April.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Girmay out of Giro after eye injury caused by prosecco cork
An accident with a prosecco cork while celebrating his historic stage victory at the Giro d'Italia forced Biniam Girmay to pull out of the race on Wednesday.
-
Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series
Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Russian gymnast gets 1-year ban for wearing pro-war symbol
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has been given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
Autos
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.