DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
The source of that pandemic has been debated by historians for centuries, but the inscribed tombstones -- some of which referred to a mysterious pestilence -- and genetic material from bodies exhumed from two grave sites that date back to the 13th century have provided some concrete answers to this long-standing question.
Researchers first excavated the burial sites in the 1880s. The tombstone inscriptions, written in the Syriac language, were painstakingly reexamined in 2017 by historian Phil Slavin, an associate professor at the University of Stirling in Scotland. He noticed that of the 467 burials that were precisely dated, a disproportionate number -- 118 -- were from just two years: 1338 and 1339. It's a revelation he described as "astonishing."
"When you have one or two years with excess mortality, it means that something was going on. But another thing that really caught my attention is the fact that it wasn't any year -- because it was just seven or eight years before the (plague) actually came to Europe," Slavin told a news briefing.
"I've always been fascinated with the Black Death. And one of my dreams was to actually be able to solve this riddle of its origins," he added.
Slavin and his collaborators discovered the remains of 30 of the individuals buried in the Kyrgyzstan grave sites had been taken to the Peter the Great Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia. The research team was able to get permission to attempt to extract DNA from the skeletons to understand how they had died.
For seven of the individuals, the researchers were able to extract and sequence DNA from their teeth. In this genetic material, they found the DNA of the plague bacterium -- which scientists call Yersinia pestis -- in three of the individuals, who all had the death year 1338 inscribed on their tombstones.
This confirmed that the pestilence mentioned on the tombstones was indeed the plague, which is spread from rodents to humans via fleas.
In 1347, plague first entered the Mediterranean via trade ships transporting goods from territories around the Black Sea. The disease then spread across Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa, claiming up to 60% of the population, according to the study that published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
Some historians believe the plague that caused the Black Death originated in China, while others think it emerged near the Caspian Sea. India has also been raised as a possible source. The plague strain continued to circulate around the world for 500 years.
Evolution of the plague strain
The latest study adds to a wealth of information revealed by sequencing ancient pathogens such as plague that leave a genetic imprint in human DNA.
In 2011, scientists first sequenced the genome of the plague bacterium -- Yersina pestis -- found in two plague victims buried in a pit in London. Since then, more genetic material has been retrieved from grave sites throughout Europe and southern Russia.
This work showed an explosion in diversity of plague strains -- a big bang -- that occurred in the evolution of the plague bacterium sometime before the Black Death ravaged Europe -- most likely in the 10th and 14th centuries.
The researchers involved in this latest study believe the area surrounding the two cemeteries near Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan must have been the origin of the plague strain that caused the Black Death because two ancient plague genomes the team pieced together from the teeth revealed a single plague strain that's the most recent direct ancestor of this big bang event. This places it right at the very beginning of the Black Death outbreak and before it arrived in Europe.
"We found that the ancient strains from Kyrgyzstan are positioned exactly at the node of this massive diversification event," said lead study author Maria Spyrou, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Tübingen in Germany.
Further evidence to back up the study researchers' claim came from comparing plague strains found in modern-day rodents with those they sequenced from the cemeteries. They found that the modern plague strains most closely related to the ancient strain are today found in wild rodents, such as marmots, living in the Tian Shan mountains, very close to the two grave sites.
"What's really remarkable is that today, in the rodents living in that region, we have the closest living relatives of that big bang strain (of plague bacteria)," said senior study author Johannes Krause, director at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.
"We found not just the ancestor of the Black Death, but we actually found the ancestor of the majority of plague strains that are circulating in the world today."
There is still much the team doesn't know, such as from exactly which animal the disease spilled over into humans. But understanding the origin of the biggest pandemic in human history could help prepare for future disease spillovers, Krause said.
"Just like Covid, the Black Death was an emerging disease, and the start of a huge pandemic that went on for some 500 years. It's very important to understand actually in what circumstances did it emerge," Krause said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspect confesses to killings, leads police to buried bodies in Amazon
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Alaska schoolchildren were served floor sealant instead of milk at a child care program, school district says
Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a child care program in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, according to the school district.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Canada
-
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Three Canadian universities land high scores on new global ranking
In the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings, only three Canadian universities made it into the top 50, with McGill University placing the highest.
-
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
-
Caught-on-camera stabbing in Vancouver Tim Hortons leads to 3-year sentence
A man who admitted to his role in a caught-on-camera stabbing at a Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced.
-
Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
World
-
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
The 1/6 committee is set to plunge into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count — a highly unusual and potentially illegal strategy that was set in motion in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot.
-
French, German, Italian leaders visit Kyiv
The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbour.
-
Suspect confesses to killings, leads police to buried bodies in Amazon
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.
-
Alaska schoolchildren were served floor sealant instead of milk at a child care program, school district says
Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a child care program in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, according to the school district.
-
Ethics adviser to scandal-hit U.K. leader Boris Johnson quits
The ethics advisor to scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit and accused the Conservative government of seeking to flout conduct rules, weeks after an investigator's report criticized the British leader for overseeing a culture of government rule-breaking.
-
What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6
Mike Pence won't be testifying at Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing. But he will be in the spotlight as focus turns to former President Donald Trump's desperate and futile attempts to persuade his vice president to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and deliver them a second term.
Politics
-
Privacy bill would set out rules on use of personal data, artificial intelligence
The federal Liberals plan to introduce privacy legislation today to give Canadians more control over their personal data and introduce new rules for the use of artificial intelligence.
-
MPs discussing potential end to House vaccine mandate: Liberal House leader
Members of Parliament are talking about the potential of lifting the House of Commons' vaccine mandate, after the federal government announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the public service and for domestic and outbound Canadian travellers will end next week.
-
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Health
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
-
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
-
14.5% of world population has or had Lyme disease: analysis
A recent analysis estimates more than one-tenth of the world's population likely has or at some point had tick-borne Lyme disease.
Sci-Tech
-
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
-
In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born
Astronomers have peered into a teeming stellar nursery in the Tarantula Nebula - a colossal cloud of gas and dust next door to our galaxy - gaining new understanding of the dynamics of star formation while obtaining a dazzling image of the cosmos.
-
Scientist believes a bee-safe insecticide could help hinder dangerous mosquitoes
A genetic discovery about mosquitoes could help scientists prevent the pesky and sometimes dangerous insects from ever reaching reproductive maturity, a new study suggests.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Spacey 'strenuously' denies sex assault charges, granted bail
Kevin Spacey 'strenuously denies' allegations of sexual assault, his lawyer said Thursday, as the Oscar-winning actor appeared in a London court to face five charges of offences against three men.
-
'It didn’t have that time stamp to it': Music experts on Kate Bush's resurgence
Kate Bush's sprint to the top of the music charts after being featured in the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' is an example of how remakes and revivals are a driving force behind pop culture right now, experts say.
-
A real-life 'Squid Game' competition is coming to Netflix
Netflix is turning its hit series 'Squid Game' into a reality competition.
Business
-
Fed's aggressive rate hikes may raise likelihood of recession in U.S.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed's efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession.
-
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
-
World shares mostly lower as U.S. rate hike relief rally fades
Global shares were mostly lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signalled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
-
Joyful voice of CF Rideau Centre employee fills Ottawa mall with song
There are familiar sounds in any shopping mall - cash registers, people chatting, and the hustle and bustle of footsteps through the halls - But in Ottawa’s Rideau Center, one employee’s day is filled with sweet and joyful songs, which she shares with everyone around her.
-
Vets want animal lovers to stop buying 'unhealthy' English bulldogs
Veterinarians are calling on animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, because of 'major' concerns about their health.
Sports
-
Avalanche strike first, beating Lightning in OT to open Stanley Cup Final
Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.
-
Indigenous-led B.C. bid for 2030 Winter Olympics moving ahead
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
-
WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
U.S. report: 273 Teslas with automated driving systems crashed
Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driver-assist systems, according to statistics about the industry released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.